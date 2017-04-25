× Shower and thunderstorm chances beginning overnight

Hopefully, you did some complete some needed yard work these past few days because starting late night through the weekend they’ll be a shower or thunderstorm moving on in.

The first round of showers along with few embedded thunderstorms will take place during the wee hours of the morning as overnight lows only drop around 60 degrees.

On Wednesday, scattered showers with some rumbles of thunder will be noticed from time to time as daytime highs reach the upper 60s. In our area, rainfall amounts will range between a half to around an inch. Thunderstorms that will be strong to possibly severe will be focused well south and east of the Quad Cities where places in downstate Illinois could see a line of strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing high winds.

We’ll dry out on Thursday with cool highs in the 50s before more drenching showers and a few thunderstorms develop heading into the weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

