Rock Island police searching for this woman

ROCK ISLAND — Police are searching for a woman wanted in connection to a death investigation stemming from January.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 42-year-old Charlonda M. Crittenden for one count of drug induced homicide and one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, according to a statement from the Rock Island Police Department.

The statement said that back on January 19th, authorities were called to the 3700 block of 9th Street where 44-year-old Adam J. Verdick was found dead.

Police said Crittenden is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. If you have seen her, you are asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.