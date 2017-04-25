River Bandits to Unveil Carousel at Ballpark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- The Quad Cities River Bandits are about to open a new ride at Modern Woodmen Park.

Team owner Dave Heller plans to open a carousel along the left field line. Students toured the field Tuesday, April 25, while the team prepared for its home game.

Heller also says the team is creating a non-profit to help underprivileged children in the Quad City area. All the proceeds from the ride will go to it.

Heller is holding a ribbon cutting for the carousel at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, but General Manager Andrew Chesser says the carousel won't be open until the beginning of May. The team has a home game at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.