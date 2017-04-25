New festival to replace River Roots Live music festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- A new look and new name is changing a one summer music festival in the Quad Cities.

Alternating Currents festival will replace the two day music festival River Roots Live and no longer be conjoined with Ribfest.

Instead Ribfest will join Street Fest.

Those are just some of the major changes to festival including the music being indoors.

Along with music, the new festival will now feature stand up comedy acts, film screenings and visual artists.

More than 50 local and national acts will perform throughout the festival and organizers are releasing the line-up later this spring.

"It allows us to really showcase the creative talent that we have here in the quad cities," says Jason Gilliland, Director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership.

And while people are enjoying the different acts Gilliland says it could get downtown Davenport more attention.

"It should be a lot of fun. We'll have a lot more content and different things for people to kind of explore. And while you're moving around and finding some of the different acts performing you can learn more about the downtown," says Gilliland.

The dates for the festival are to remain the same weekend on August 26th and 27th.

For more information on the Alternating Currents Festival Click Here.