Muscatine man found guilty of sexual abuse of 12-year-old

MUSCATINE — A Muscatine man was found guilty of 3rd degree sexual abuse in district court on Tuesday, April 25.

Judge Mary Howes ruled that Martin Guerrero, 43, was guilty of assaulting a 12-year-old child. According to court records, Guerrero committed the crime on Feb. 8, 2015.

He was taken into custody after the verdict and is being held in the Muscatine County Jail without bond pending a sentencing date on June 9 at 9:30 a.m.