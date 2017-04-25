Local business and community leaders head to D.C to campaign for the Quad Cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- Local business and community leaders are headed to the nations capitol to speak about the issues concerning the QC area.

The quad cities chamber of commerce hosts the annual trip annually.

They plan to meet with lawmakers to talk about stronger trade policy and investments in transportation.

This year is a little different as the group plans on meeting with a white house special assistant to talk about infrastructure.

"It gives us an opportunity to really elevate the conversation about investing in not just our streets and highways, but also our lock and dam systems," says President of the Quad Cities Chamber, Tara Barney.

They're also shining a light on the importance of the Rock Island Arsenal.

"[It's] certainly at the top of our list. It's always how we make sure we are keeping the Rock Island Arsenal central in the plan for national security. Because the future of the Rock Island Arsenal not just important to the Quad Cities, but we think it's important to our country," says Barney.

The group is planning to travel from April 26-28th.