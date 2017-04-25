Illinois police crackdown on cell phone use for Distracted Driving Awareness week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE -- Sgt. Chris Pickens, a 19-year-veteran of the Moline Police Department, knows what to look for on the road and one thing he sees all too often is distracted drivers.

"It`s almost like a drunk driver ," he said, describing the danger distracted drivers create. "They're going to be weaving in and out of the center line, they're going to be doing other things, they're just not paying attention to anything around them."

From April 24-28 cops across the state will be keeping out a special eye for mobile phone use and other distracted driving on the road.

“No one is a multi-tasker, period." Pickens said. "It doesn't work."

It’s an addiction Pickens says is especially hard for Millennials to break. But it could break their bank: the penalty for using your mobile phone while driving will cost you $120 in Rock Island County.

'You`ll see people just out of habit literally driving around with their cell phone in their hand and they`re clearly not having a conversation, but it`s become so ingrained in us now that you do have that all too often," Pickens said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 4,000 people were injured because of distracted driving in 2015.