Health food store gears up for grand opening tomorrow

DAVENPORT-- Fresh Thyme employees held a ribbon cutting ceremony April 25th to celebrate the opening of the store.

Employee friends and families got a quick preview of the store before it opens tomorrow April 26th at 7 a.m.

The first 250 shoppers in line before the store opens will receive a free bag of groceries.

It's one of two health food stores that opened in the Quad City area.

The 35,000 square foot store carries natural and organic food and products.

"Our produce department makes up almost 50% of our stores foot print. It's really about offering healthy values," says Corky Anderson, Fresh Thymes West Regional Director.

This is the second Fresh Thyme store has opened a location in Iowa.