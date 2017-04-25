Davenport students dip into world cultures for biennial fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- Students at All Saints Catholic School showcased their education about culture around the world.

They worked in teams to make a display of the music, food and religion of all seven regions of the world. Eighth grade students chose a country that interests them, and sixth and seventh grade students chose a country from their heritage.

"This way they're not just saying "Hey, I am one thing, I am two things," they get to really narrow it down and understand what it is that they are and see what other kids are from the school," said teacher Kelli Rohlf.

The culture fair happens every other year. 2017 was the seventh year for the event.