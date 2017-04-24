× We Want YOUR Questions for Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson

MUSCATINE, Iowa – WQAD News 8’s Good Morning Quad Cities is gearing up for its next ‘Breakfast With’ segment on Thursday, April 27th.

For each segment, we invite a community leader to have breakfast with us and we talk about issues in their community.

This Thursday (April 27th), we will sit down with Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson. Good Morning Quad Cities Reporter Jesyka Dereta is going to talk to her about the controversy between her and the Muscatine City Council, as well as other issues.

The pair will be sitting down at the Muscatine Family Restaurant, 1903 Park Avenue starting at 6am Thursday morning. Jesyka will be there at 5am.

