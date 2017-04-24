× Today on GMQC: Our Busy Weekends, Toothaches, and…Rat Videos?

MOLINE- The Good Morning Quad Cities’ grew is back together! Angie returned from her vacation for a wedding in Florida Sunday, April 23.

It was a busy weekend for all of us. Saturday, April 22 I went to the Moments by Mutti fundraiser in Kewanee. Sunday, I was baptized and became Catholic at St. Ambrose University, and Saturday, Eric spoke at the Rally for Science event at Fejervary Park. Check out more from our weekends below.

Two rats were caught on camera at a subway station in New York City fighting over…a bagel. Commenters on the online video were surprised that the person who recorded the video, captured the entire thing without a train coming by to interrupt the fight. At the end of the video, the pair can be seen splitting the bagel in two, so each of them get a piece. Isn’t that nice?

By the way, Eric has a really, really bad toothache. Check out the picture on his station Facebook page below.

Happy Monday!