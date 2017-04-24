× Security camera installation on Washington Street gives business owners a new outlook

DAVENPORT– Newly installed security cameras on Washington street are giving business owners a new outlook on their neighborhood.

Rick Piatt who owns Rick’s Wreck Repair shop along the street says the installation of the cameras is a long time coming.

“It’s been something that’s been in the works for years but the money wasn’t available,” says Piatt.

The City of Davenport proposed the security camera pilot program last year to prop up 18-20 cameras between Clay and 17th street. As well as parts of Riverview Terrace Park.

Piatt’s owned his business for 9 years and has seen car accidents and crime as a problem in the area.

“In the corner there’s five cameras there, but it’s because a lot of accidents happen there,” says Piatt pointing to the corner near 17th and Washington street by the Meat Market business.

“I believe the camera’s will do a lot for us here…helping keep the honest people honest as they say and deter any crime that might happen,” says Piatt.

Just down the street from Piatts repair shop, owner of Northwest Music Shop Steven Stoltenberg says he thinks the camera’s would encourage business.

“I think as time goes on it’s going to help the area a lot. I’m looking forward to it […] we’re gonna have a lot more business on this street,” says Stoltenberg.

Davenport Police say the camera’s will initially serve as a crime prevention and investigating tool. But the cameras will not be monitored 24/7 while live.

Which leaves some business owners questioning whether it will actually stop people from committing crimes.

“It depends on what they’re gonna do with all of that monitoring… I don’t know… I don’t have a lot of faith in it,” says Laurie Edge, who owns AAA Contracting and rents out to tenants in her building.

“Many times people see cameras and if they know that they are not being monitored [then] cameras don’t matter,” says Edge.

Police say the footage will be recorded and kept for 21 days but will keep it if there’s an ongoing investigation.