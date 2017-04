× How you can help name the Arconic eaglets

DAVENPORT — You can now help name the three Arconic eaglets.

Voting opened Monday, April 24 for the five final sets of names. You can only vote one time.

The name options are:

— Penny, Leonard, Sheldon

— Orville, Wilbur, Amelia

— Scout, Braveheart, Hunter

— Apollo, Gemini, Mercury

— Valor, Nova, Journey

Click here to vote.

Voting is open until 8 a.m. Monday, May 1.