Five inches of rain possible in less than a week!

Today and tomorrow will be fantastic with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 70s. But as good as our weather has been the past five days or so, it will be equally "yucky." Our first weather system is timed out for Wednesday when an inch of rain could fall. Rain will keep our temperatures quite cool as we go through the day, also alleviating any chance of severe thunderstorms.

Thursday will be dry with more cool air. Heavy rain develops again late Friday, lasting through the weekend when 2-3 inches of rain is possible. As low pressure moves overhead on Sunday, a few storms could get a little feisty. However, the much higher risk of severe storms will be across Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Missouri.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen



