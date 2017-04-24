× Excessive rainfall developing later this week

Another beautiful warm spring day it turned out to be! I’m expecting one more for the road come tomorrow before the forecast becomes soggy in the days to follow.

Quiet skies tonight and pleasant too, with overnight lows around 50 degrees.

Tuesday will be the last dry, warm spring day we see for the rest of this month as not just one but two weather systems move in across the area. High clouds tomorrow will thicken and lower that night into Wednesday before ending Wednesday night. During that period, close to one inch of rainfall is expected. It will also keep our temperatures down with highs on Wednesday around 60 degrees.

The departure of this system will lead to a dry Thursday but a very cool one too, as a brisk northwest wind will only top temperatures in the lower 50s.

That leads us to the next rainmaker developing later Friday and continue for most of the weekend. I’m looking at an additional 1 to 2 inches north to south across the News 8 viewing area.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

