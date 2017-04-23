The Score Sunday – Rock Island SB, Hawkeye Football, FCA

Posted 10:46 pm, April 23, 2017, by

The Score sunday features the Rock Island girls softball team after they sweep Moline to improve to 6-0 in Western Big 6 play.  Tom Kakert talks about the Iowa football team after their spring game.  Black Hawk Baseball Caoch Arnie Chavera wins game 400, but talks about his impact on his players.