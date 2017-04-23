× One person dead, another injured in rollover crash

ALBANY, Illinois– One person is dead and another is injured after a rollover crash near Albany.

Just before 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22nd, Whiteside County officials responded to a crash on Meredosia Road near Bunker Hill Road.

Police say a pickup truck didn’t make the turn, instead, heading into a ditch and rolling multiple times before finally coming to a stop.

The driver, 41-year-old Kit RB Wilson of Albany was ejected. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The 21-year-old passenger was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.