× Monday’s weather will help beat the Monday Blues

It was a stunning Sunday, and the sky will remain clear for Sunday night. Lows will be on the chilly side in the lower 40s.

The sunshine and warm weather will continue into Monday with highs back in the mid 70s. It will be a bit breezy at times with a nice southerly wind.

While more cloud cover will pass through on Tuesday, we’ll manage to get back into the 70s. The afternoon will be dry, but a cold front will be bringing some showers and a few storms overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. As of now, it looks like the wet weather will stay through Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. Once the front completely swings through, highs on Thursday will only reach the 50s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham