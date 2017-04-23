Jewish Americans invites Holocaust survivor for remembrance program in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT--As the community reflects on the millions of lives lost during the holocaust, Doris Fogel is working to redefine what it means to be a survivor during this year’s Yom Hashoah Holocaust Remembrance Program Sunday, April 23.

"If I had to say why me, I would say why was I so lucky that when the bombs fell that I wasn't killed. That’s the only why me I would say,” says Fogel as she retold the story of how her family fled her home country Germany to go to an internment camp in Shanghai China.

Fogel, a frequent speaker at the Holocaust Museum in Chicago, was the guest speaker for the remembrance program held at Temple Emanuel. Her goal there was to show that strength came from more than just the concentration camps during that time.

"A Holocaust survivor does not have to be a person with a number on their arm, or that spent time in a concentration camp or an internment camp like I did. A Holocaust survivor is anyone who had to leave their home because of Hitler."

Doris Fogel later moved to the United States with her mother in 1947. She later married and lived in Fort Wayne, Indiana for 52 years working with her husband as a paralegal.

The Yom Hashoah Holocaust Remembrance Program also featured work from the Holocaust visual arts and essay contest.