Fire destroys Bettendorf house

BETTENDORF, Iowa– Fire crews spent 40 minutes battling flames coming from a home on the 1100 block of Meadow Lane Drive this morning.

The Bettendorf Fire Department arrived to a house engulfed in flames around 8:40 this morning. The fire was extinguished by 9:20. All occupants of the house were able to escape uninjured.

Officials haven’t submitted a damage estimate yet, and there is still no word on what caused the fire.

The Red Cross was called to the home.