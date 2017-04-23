Bettendorf kicks off family walk, run and bike event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bettendorf-- The Bettendorf Walk and Roll event kicked off April 23rd at Whitey's Ice Cream on Devil's road.

People of all ages then walked, ran, or rode on trails throughout town.

Organizers say it's a great way for people to learn about the trails.

"It's to get families interested in the different trails that we have, let them know where the different trails are, just basically trying to get trail usage," says Janette Harrington, Bettendorf Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee Chair.

Free-ice cream certificates were given away to the first 50 kids to Whitey's Ice Cream.

Harrington says they will hold the event once a month throughout September of this year.