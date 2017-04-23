96% of Trump voters say they’d do it again, despite the president’s 42% approval rating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- It's been awhile since there's been a focus on polling, but as President Trump hits the 100 days mark this week, all eyes are on the numbers.

The new ABC-Washington Post poll shows 42% of Americans approve of Trump's performance as president. That's the lowest of any president at this point in their term in the poll's history.

But, 96% of those who voted for Trump, say they'd do it again.

The president reacted to the latest polls, calling them "very good," considering "much of the media is fake and negative."

New polls out today are very good considering that much of the media is FAKE and almost always negative. Would still beat Hillary in ..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2017

He added that he would still beat Hillary Clinton in the popular vote. During the election, Trump of course won the electoral college, while Clinton won the popular vote.