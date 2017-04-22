× One man dead, three hospitalized after morning crash

MOLINE, Illinois– One man is dead and three others are in the hospital after the car they were all traveling in crashed early Saturday morning, April 22nd.

It happened on I-74 near mile-marker 5, just before 8 this morning. State police say the car was heading westbound when it left the roadway and entered the center median. They say the driver over-corrected, crossed over both westbound lanes, hit a tree, and ended up in the ditch.

The driver, 26-year-old Benjamin Manoa was pronounced dead on scene.

Two passengers, Emanual Kitulo and David Kitulo were airlifted to Peoria with life-threatening injuries. The other, Safi Kitulo, is being treated for non life-threatening injuries at Genesis.

The driver and all passengers are from Grand Rapids, Michigan.