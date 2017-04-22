× Bright and beautiful weather stays for the next few days

It was a gorgeous Saturday! With clear skies and calm winds, temperatures will plummet this Saturday night into the mid 30s.

While Sunday will start out very chilly, full blast sunshine will warm us into the lower 70s. Calm weather will remain in place Sunday night with lows in the lower 40s.

The work week will also kick off with plenty of sun! Expect the mid 70s for Monday as well as a nice southerly breeze.

Some more clouds will roll in on Tuesday, but highs will still manage to make it into the mid 70s. A few isolated showers are possible that evening, but the afternoon will be dry. Heavier showers and a few storms will roll through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Once the rain exits Wednesday morning, temperatures will remain in the 50s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham