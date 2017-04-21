× Slight spring chill to start the weekend… then warming to follow

Some filtered sunshine for the most part today, but overall not too bad with highs right around the 60 degree mark. We’ll keep this stretch of dry weather going for a little bit longer before those rain chances start appearing next week.

Little change in the Saturday forecast compared to today as overnight lows will dip around 40 degree with daytime highs just above 60.

Skies will not only stay fairly bright Saturday but continue right through Monday before showers return in our skies later Tuesday.

The change will expect to see during this period will be a more zonal or west to east flow of air that will allow warmer temperatures to spill in across the area. In fact, temperatures starting on Sunday will average around 70 degrees.

Looking further ahead, I still see several days of soggy weather heading into the following weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

