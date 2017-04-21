Potential Costco store has some worried about traffic on 53rd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - Costco could be coming to Davenport. It would be the newest edition to the rapidly growing east side.

Bushra Rizvi at Once Upon A Child in Davenport remembers when 53rd Street barely had any businesses.

"It's changed a lot when I started." said the store's manager.

Now there's a strip mall on every corner, creating one of the Quad Cities most congested areas.

"It gets a little more nerve wracking to drive on 53rd it reminds me more of Chicago than the Quad Cities," said driver, Julia Sandhaas-Hoke.

Rizvi says it got even worse, once the new Rhythm City Casino opened on Elmore Avenue.

"It's like a huge huge difference we are seeing more accidents around here almost every other day," said Rizvi.

She worries about another big draw potentially coming to the area, a Costco store on a property just west of the fire station.

"I'm kind of anxious now," says Rizvi.

The city says it's doing a traffic study on the site. It doesn't know where the main entrance of the store would be. Right now that area of 53rd has only four lanes of traffic.

The city says it will lay out more details about the store and its plan at a public hearing set for May 4th.