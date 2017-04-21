Pitcher Jon Lester offers dad’s personal seats to viral crying Cubs fan

CHICAGO — Dreams are coming true for a 9-year-old Cubs fan in Indiana.

Kolt received Cubs tickets from his dad for all his hard work on his family’s farm, and his emotional reaction went viral on Twitter.

Surprised with @Cubs tickets for working hard at school, on the farm, and on the baseball field ⚾️ He may or may not be their biggest fan! pic.twitter.com/EVsufB5cSF — Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 16, 2017

Players from the team are even taking notice of the boy’s passion. First baseman Anthony Rizzo offered him batting practice passes, and now, Jon Lester is upping the ante, offering Kolt his dad’s personal seats.

“Hey Kolt, I know you guys have tickets but how about you and your dad sit in my personal seats when ya’ll come to Wrigley?” Lester wrote on Twitter. We have a feeling Kolt will accept.

Since the video was tweeted April 16, it has been retweeted over 1,000 times and liked over 4,500 times.

Sounds like you’re going to have a great time at The Friendly Confines, Kolt!