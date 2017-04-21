NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Weaving Your Own Masterpiece

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just because I am off on Friday, April 21st does not mean our weekly "Nailed It Or Failed It" segment cannot continue! Last time I was off, we brought in Chuck Gillespie from ArtsyBug Studio in Moline to show Jonathan Ketz and Jesyka Dereta how to paint without paint brushes. This time around, we brought in Designer and Creator, Sarah Marx, who works with Crafted QC in Davenport.

Crafted QC is a store located at 217 East Second Street in Downtown Davenport and features more than 100 artists, including Sarah. Besides being a store, they host several different kinds of art classes. For a full schedule, click here.

One of the classes coming up on Monday, May 22nd is Peg Loom Weaving. Apparently, woven wall hangings are all the rage right now! So, Sarah showed Jon and Jesyka how to create their own masterpieces using locally sourced wool.