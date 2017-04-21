× GOP lawmakers in Iowa OK bill defunding Planned Parenthood

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature has approved a budget bill that would give up millions in federal Medicaid money to remove funding for Planned Parenthood.

The Senate voted 28-21 Thursday night along party lines for the roughly $1.7 billion health and human services budget bill. The House approved the bill Wednesday. It now heads to Gov. Terry Branstad.

The legislation would create a state-run family planning program that excludes organizations that provide abortions. Iowa would give up federal Medicaid money and instead spend about $3.1 million in state dollars.

Democrats criticized the decision amid budget constraints. Several areas of state government are receiving less money in the roughly $7.2 billion budget that goes into effect in July.

Lawmakers are nearing adjournment, but it’s unclear when they’ll complete their work.