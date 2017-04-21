× Driver who left scene of U.S. 61 and West River Drive crash charged

DAVENPORT — A two-vehicle crash near the intersection of West River Drive and Interstate 280 the morning of Friday, April 21, sent one man to the hospital and a second facing charges after he fleeing the scene.

According to police, a pick up truck driven by Mark Davis, 42, of Davenport, ran through a red light and struck the side of a semi shortly after 6:15 a.m. Davis fled the scene in another vehicle prior to police arriving. A passenger in his vehicle, who police did not identify, was injured in the accident and was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The semi driver was not injured.

Officers located Davis later and he was charged with leaving the scene of an injury crash, two counts of driving while suspended, red light violation and no insurance.

The crash forced west-bound River Drive to close for around 30 minutes.