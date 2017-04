DAVENPORT — US 61 has been reopened after a crash closed a portion of it early Friday morning.

Initial reports indicated that first responders were sent to the crash on US 61 near Interstate 280 shortly after 6 a.m.

At 6:40 a.m. the Iowa Department of Transportation announced that Business US 61 was closed between County Road Y48 and I-280.

By 7:12 a.m. the Iowa DOT said the roadway was reopen to traffic.