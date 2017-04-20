× Tips You Need to Help out the Earth

DAVENPORT- Earth Day is Saturday, April 22, and organizers are gearing up for an event called a “Rally for Science” at the Fejervary Park Learning Center.

Thursday, April 20, Meteorologist Eric Sorensen talked with Emily Clever for our ‘Breakfast WIth…’ segment at Bruegger’s Bagels. She says there will be five speakers at Saturday’s event, including Sorensen, and assistant Niabi Zoo Director Tammy Schmidt.

Sorensen also gave out tips on how to help out the earth. He says people should do more trip chaining, combining several things in one trip. He also says to make sure to use all the food we buy. 25 to 40% of the food we buy, ends up being thrown away.

Clever also had a message for political leaders Thursday. She says lawmakers need to be informed on how science is affecting the environment, so they can make decisions based on facts. See her response to Eric's question on it below.

The event starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at 1800 West 12th Street in Davenport. It's free and open to the public.

