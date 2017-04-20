Showers and storms possible through noon today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm will greet us this morning. Temperatures will start out quite mild with middle 60s likely...but they won't stay through the entire day. A cold front will sweep through the area early in the day, causing our temperatures to fall back to around 60 into the afternoon.

Showers will be out of here entirely by noon today, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day.

We will turn much colder tonight with overnight lows into the upper 30s. We could be cold enough for some patchy frost, especially in the valleys of Northwestern Illinois and Eastern Iowa tonight. Friday will be a little cool for this time of year with highs in the upper 50s with a mix of clouds and sun.

We will have a half-and-half weekend with clouds and cool weather on Saturday. Sunshine and 60s for Sunday.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen