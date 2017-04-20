Judge allows Liggins to fire his attorney one month from trial start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -Twice convicted child killer Stanley Liggins will be allowed to fire his old attorneys and hire new, one month before his third trial is due to begin.

In shades and shackles, the 55-year old says he and his court-appointed attorney, Derek Jones, don't see eye to eye on his defense.

"I have no trust in him anymore. I think he's been lying to me," said Liggins.

"I'm not stalling. That's not what I'm doing. I'm tired of sitting in this jail. I know y'all tired of seeing me, the feeling is mutual. I just want to be represented right," he said.

Liggins was convicted twice in the 1990 rape and murder of 9-year old Jennifer Lewis. He was granted a third trial after 77 pages of undisclosed police reports surfaced.

That was three years ago, and Scott County attorney Mike Walton says, Liggins is playing games one month before trial.

"Mr. Liggins has been at this a long time. He knows the system. It's clear that Mr. Liggins wants to call the shots in this case," Walton argued.

"He makes vague references to newly discovered evidence. I don't know of any. I don't believe there is any, " Walton said.

"It's been three years since this matter was reversed," adding that "justice delayed is justice denied" for the victims and the state.

Jones, the court-appointed attorney for Liggins said he and his client are experiencing "irreconcilable" differences over defense strategy, and are at an impasse.

"He dismissed everything I said. It's evolved to the point that the relationship's potentially toxic and I don't see a way for us to move forward together in an effective way at this point, " Jones said.

Judge Marlita Greve took the matter under advisement and granted Liggins' request late Thursday afternoon.