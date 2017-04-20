× Groundbreaking ceremony for new Hyatt Regency Hotel

EAST MOLINE – New life is on the way for the former Case-New Holland Site in East Moline.

After five years of talks and development plans, a groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 1st Street and 12th Avenue in East Moline on Thursday, April 20 at 3 p.m.

The area will be known as ‘The Bend’ with a hotel and apartments alongside the Mississippi River.

Plans for the 56 acre site include three apartment complexes, which are bank funded and a 240 room Hyatt Regency Hotel.

The apartments will be listed at market rate and owned by Larry Anderson Group, who also owns East Moline Glass and is a partner with the hotel.

The development is right next to a bike trail and has amenities close by but comes with an estimated $75 million dollar price tag.

Developers are hoping to go from industrial to residential along the river front and say the project will bring a much needed makeover to the area.

“East Moline has missed out on development. Silvis and Moline have all started so this puts East Moline on the forefront and puts them in the game with a hotel and well thought out plan and it’s going to be beautiful,” said Mike VanGeeHeede, a developer from Great River Property.

During development plans, the city said they didn’t want to invest or commit to the project until something was in the ground. VanGeeHeede says that has since changed.

“It [the city] has. I’m just going to leave it at that. Everything is moving at a quick pace and how it’s supposed to,” said McGeeHeede.

The city approved the plan back in December 2016.

“It’s a great area to enjoy the river front, restaurants, concerts and activities at the park. This is going to be a total draw for old and young people,” added VanGeeHeede.

Developers sell the project as a property with 143 acres of unobstructed river view that will never flood.

“It’s the largest piece of flood controlled property on the Mississippi from Minneapolis to New Orleans. It has a 23 foot flood wall,” said VanGeeHeede.

Restaurants and retail shops are also part of the plan. The development is expected to open by summer 2018.