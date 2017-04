× Costco may be coming to Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa– The city of Davenport teased some “exciting economic development news” this afternoon on Twitter, and they pulled through.

Wait! Wait! It’s not time yet! Check back at 3 p.m. for exciting economic development news! pic.twitter.com/IG9lpI1vjQ — Davenport Iowa (@cityofdavenport) April 20, 2017

Just minutes ago, they announced, “A public meeting is set for a proposed Costco on May 4 at 6 p.m. at the Eastern Avenue Library, 6000 Eastern Ave.”

Hot diggity dog! A public meeting is set for a proposed Costco on May 4 at 6 p.m. at the Eastern Avenue Library, 6000 Eastern Ave. pic.twitter.com/hRSjqTXPhb — Davenport Iowa (@cityofdavenport) April 20, 2017

The proposed site is on roughly 17 acres of land immediately west of Fire Station No. 8 on the north side of East 53rd Street.