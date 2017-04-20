Chef Scott: A Tender Round Steak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - You know that every cut of steak is not equal.

You might pass over some round steaks because it's not the greatest cut of beef. Scott Community College director Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management, Chef Brad Scott, says that could be a mistake.

"You know, when I was growing up, there were six kids in the family," says the Chef. "My mom would make round steak for us and we would just absolutely love it."

"I'm going to show you how to upscale it a little bit so it eats like a stroganoff."

1. Heat a frying pan, add 2 tbsp chef's butter (a 50/50 mix of butter and margarine)

2. Lightly coat the steak with flour. Flour both sides to help thicken the sauce

3. Add a dash of salt and pepper

4. Place in the frying pan to saute

5. Cut up mushrooms, leave as large slices because they'll shrink in the frying pan

6. Pop four garlic bulbs

7. Add garlic to the frying pan

8. Flip the steak

9. Add the mushroom slices

10. Saute for two to three more minutes

11. Remove the steak, place in a pan

12. Add two cup beef stock to the frying pan

13. Add one can of Cream of Mushroom soup

14. Add 4 tbsp white wine

15. Add 1/4 cup of sour cream

16. Fold together, mixing the ingredients well

17. Top the sauce onto the steak

18. Cover and place in 325 degree oven for 45-minutes to 1-hour

19. Serve with mashed potatoes and vegetables

20. Use the excess sauce as a gravy for the potatoes

Chef Scott likes recipes like this one because there are so few dishes you'll dirty. Plus, the bonus is the money you'll save.

"You know, in this day in age, we've got to make our budget stretch," says Chef Scott.

"We're taking a tough cut of meat and making it tender. Enjoy!"