× A slight spring chill in the days ahead

It has been a bit breezy at times today and will continue such overnight as the cooler air settles in for the next couple of days.

We will turn much cooler tonight as overnight lows drop around the 40 degree mark.

Come Friday and right into the weekend we’ll keep it on the dry side. However, both Friday and Saturday most of us will likely not get out of the 50s for daytime highs. That leaves us with Sunday and the weekend’s best with warmer 60s that afternoon.

This stretch of dry weather will continue into Monday before a stretch of soggy weather develops later into next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here