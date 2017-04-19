× Where additional thunderstorms will develop tonight

Pretty calm out this afternoon as we’re getting a break from any shower or thunderstorm activity out there.

Our focus this evening and overnight will be a ‘coming together’or convergence of the wind along a slow northbound warm front associated with an area of low pressure now situated around the western part of the state of Iowa. This will take some of the moisture in the air today and pop a couple of elevated thunderstorms capable of producing a combination of large hail, wind and heavy rain later this evening. At this point, I’ll be keeping an eye on areas near the I 80 corridor and point north.

Just ahead of the low pressure track, is where any potential surface based or tornadic thunderstorms will likely be developing. This track will be just outside of the News 8 viewing area.

Cooler and less humid weather will then take over for the rest of the work week into the start of the weekend with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

