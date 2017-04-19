× University of Illinois student sets himself on fire at school’s Krannert Center

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois– A 21-year-old male student from the University of Illinois died overnight after setting himself on fire at the school’s Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.

At 2:47 a.m. Wednesday morning, University police say they responded to a call at the Krannert Center. Six minutes later, the county coroner’s office was called.

The Champaign County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the student’s name, but they say a can of gas was found near his body. They believe he used the gasoline to set himself on fire.

University police are investigating the incident as an active death investigation, but say it appears to be an isolated event and there is no safety risk for other students on campus.

The fatal incident happened in the outdoor amphitheater area of the Krannert Center, which is opened to the public 24-7.