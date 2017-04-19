Sentence reduction denied for Moline teen found guilty of murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND - Judge Gregory Chickris said he won't change the sentence for Lamaree Wilson-Neuleib.

Wilson-Neuleib was sentenced to 62 years in prison for shooting and killing Zac Phillips and injuring another teen back in 2015.

His attorney argued the sentence is too much and the court did not consider his age, mental health or outside pressure.

Wilson-Neuleib was 17 at the time of the murder and with his sentence will not get out of jail until the age of 77.

It was a sigh of relief for Phillip's mother when the judge denied the request.

"The judge made the correct decision, I mean in my opinion... he knowingly went there to unload a clip into a car, he made a decision to kill people and he did and he should suffer the consequences of his actions, I think we know right from wrong at a young age," said Lyndie McCoy.

Wilson-Neuleib's attorney has filed an appeal.