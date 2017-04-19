Sabers sign for the next level

Tyler Bossom Wrestling Coe College
Madison Burke Basketball Ellsworth Community College
Matt Burke Basketball St. Ambrose University
Kyle Coomer Trap Shooting Iowa Central Community College
Kameron Dammeier Football St. Ambrose University
McGwire Eden Baseball St. Ambrose University
Kyle Irwin Football Iowa Central Community College
Austin Klinkenberg Football Coe College
Ira Kuehn Wrestling Luther College
Kali Roling Basketball St. Ambrose University
Reece Westphal Wrestling Ellsworth Community College