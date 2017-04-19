Click here for local radar

Sabers sign for the next level

Tyler Bossom                Wrestling            Coe College
Madison Burke              Basketball          Ellsworth Community College
Matt Burke                    Basketball           St. Ambrose University
Kyle Coomer                 Trap Shooting     Iowa Central Community College
Kameron Dammeier      Football              St. Ambrose University
McGwire Eden               Baseball             St. Ambrose University
Kyle Irwin                       Football              Iowa Central Community College
Austin Klinkenberg         Football              Coe College
Ira Kuehn                       Wrestling             Luther College
Kali Roling                      Basketball          St. Ambrose University
Reece Westphal             Wrestling            Ellsworth Community College

 