Roman Catholic Diocese of Davenport introduce new bishop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Monsignor Thomas Zinkula was announced as the new bishop for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Davenport on April 19th.

Zinkula first became an ordained minister back in 1990, but before that he had a very decorative degree background.

He graduated from University of Iowa where he got his degree in law where he then worked as a civil lawyer.

Zinkula attended the Theological College of the Catholic University of America in Washington and graduated with a degree in canon law from St. Paul University in Canada.

The Monsignor is replacing Martin Amos who decided to retire after his 75th birthday.

Amos says he is very optimistic and says that Zinkula is the right person for the job.

"He's the right person at the right time," says Amos,"I'm very impressed I think they made a wonderful choice, he's certainly very intelligent, just look at his background but very very humble."

Zinkula will be installed as the 9th bishop at the Saint John Vianney Church and the ceremony is set for June 22nd.