Quad city children celebrating reading milestone

DAVENPORT-- On April 19th more than one million books have been mailed to Quad Cities children.

Through a partnership with United way of the Quad Cities Area and Dolly Partons Imagination Library program they were able to provide free books to kids in Scott and Rock Island counties.

Aleshyia Lagrone a mother of five, has had all of her children receive free books through the program.

She says receiving free books has helped her children develop an early love and understanding of books.

Her five-year-old daughter AXarhyia was the lucky one millionth book recipient. Adding to their flourishing collection.

"It means a lot to build up our book shelf to what it is today, they're super excited when they go to the mailbox to get their book for the month and pull the paper off, it's like a present."

Parents with children up to age five are encouraged to sign up for Imagination Library.

