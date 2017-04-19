× President Trump’s approval rating back up to 42%

WASHINGTON, D.C.– Donald Trump’s approval rating is back up to 42%, according to a recent Gallup poll. That’s a slight victory for the President, whose numbers have been historically low during his first months in office.

Trump first fell to 42% eight days after taking office. Since then, his ratings dropped as low as 35% and have not gone above 45%, according to Gallup.

The poll, which tracks 1,500 Americans each day, was just released yesterday. It also shows that 52% of Americans disapprove of Trump.

The numbers come as a stark contrast to Trump’s predecessor, former President Obama. At the same time in his presidency, in April 2009, Obama had a 63% approval rating.