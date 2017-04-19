Niabi Zoo Moving on without its Big Cats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COAL VALLEY, Illinois - The Niabi Zoo is planning for the future, even though it just started the 2017 season.

The zoo opened Saturday, April 15. Thursday, April 13, Director Lee Jackson was our guest on Good Morning Quad Cities' 'Breakfast With...' segment.

A viewer asked if the zoo had replaced the lion and the jaguar that had to be euthanized. Jackson says they have not. He says the zoo will not be adding any more big cats until they make upgrades to the facilities, but they still have two female lions.

"Our male lion and our male jaguar had to be euthanized, and this was a little more than a year ago," Jackson said. "We will continue to have the [other] lions on display."

Next month, giant tortoises are coming to the zoo, and in June the zoo will unveil a new exhibit called 'Oceans.'

