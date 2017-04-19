Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez found dead in jail cell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON, Massachusetts - Convicted murderer and former NFL star Aaron Hernandez was found hanged in his Massachusetts prison cell Wednesday morning, officials said, just days after he was acquitted in a separate murder case.

The 27-year-old former New England Patriots tight end was found suspended from a bed sheet attached to a window in his cell at the Souza Baranowski prison in Shirley at about 3:05 a.m., the Massachusetts Department of Correction said.

"Lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez, and he was transported to UMASS Leominster, where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m.," the correction department's statement reads.

Hernandez, who was alone in his cell in a general population wing, had "attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items," the statement reads.

The Massachusetts State Police are investigating his death.