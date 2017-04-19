× Movers for Mom and WQAD collect items for Winnie’s Place

Though Mother’s Day is intended to be a joyous occasion for women across the country, thousands of moms will be overlooked on this special holiday because they are forced to live in shelters as a result of domestic abuse or homelessness.

Heartbreaking statistics from the Domestic Violence Resource Center state that one in every four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime, and an estimated 1.3 million women are victims of physical assault by an intimate partner each year. According to a national study from the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, approximately 25 percent of homeless women are homeless because of violence in the home.

To ensure moms in crisis receive the love and appreciation they deserve this Mother’s Day, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® Quad Cities is hosting its Movers for Moms® collection drive to provide critical gifts to local women staying in community shelters this spring.

All items collected this year will be donated to Winnie Place / Women In Need-Nurtured Into Excellence. Winnie’s Place is a shelter program through Churches United helping women, with or without children, who are homeless or victims of violence, move away from their current situations and towards a world of new opportunities. If you need shelter, call 309-764-WINN or (309) 764-9466

Donations can be dropped off at any of the following locations:

Lagomarcinos, 1422 5th Avenue, Moline, IL and 2132 East 11th Street, Davenport, IA

Perl Mortgage

K&K Hardware, 1818 Grant Street, Bettendorf, IA

Food Hub, 421 West River Drive, Davenport, IA

Weir Building, 5030 38th Avenue, Moline, IL

Two Men and a Truck, 5000 Tremont Avenue #202, Davenport, IA 52807

WQAD News 8, 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, IL

There will also be a special drop off day at WQAD News 8 on Wednesday, May 10th from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wish List for Winnie’s Place

Hair Styling Products

Pillows

Blankets

Slippers

Deodorant

Diapers/Wipes

Pajamas

New Underwear

Socks

Lotions

Women’s Shave Cream

Toys/Stuffed (Gently Used/New)

Towels

Paper Towels

Umbrellas

Garbage Bags

Storage Bags (quart, gallon, 2 gallon)

Make up

This spring marked the 10th anniversary of Movers for Moms®. Since its introduction, the program has expanded nationally to all 39 states and more than 300 franchises. Last year was the program’s most successful year to-date, with more than 285,000 items collected for donation to hundreds of shelters across the country. This year, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®’s goal was to collect more than 300,000 items for moms in need across the country.