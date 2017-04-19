× Hundreds of Starbucks customers pay it forward at drive-thru

BETHEL PARK, Pennsylvania– A single random act of kindness started a chain reaction at a Starbucks drive-thru in Pittsburgh. Someone paid for the order of the person behind them as they waited for their drink.

Then, that person paid for the car behind them. And it went on and on…

Starbucks customer Danielle Yerkey says, “I was the 137th person to pay it forward by buying the coffee behind me.”

Even the barista was amazed. Shelley Papa, who’s worked at Starbucks for years, exclaimed, “That was just about 30 more that went through. I know we’re at least up to 160.”

If a customer wasn’t in the mood to pay it forward, a 20-year-old barista said he stepped in to pay out of his own pocket a couple of times.