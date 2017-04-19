Heavy rainfall and severe storms possible today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are in the beginning of a complex weather system that will bring thunderstorms to the area and the possibility of severe weather and flash flooding.

First, showers and thunderstorms are likely for the morning hours. These will be proficient lightning producers, along with bouts of torrential rain. Best chance for these to occur through noon will be for areas south of I-80. While a few of these could sneak up near severe limits for some marble or nickel-sized hail, no damaging thunderstorms are expected.

We'll have a break in the storm activity for the afternoon. Should we break out into sunshine, it will increase our chance of severe storms into the evening. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

We will need to watch the placement of a warm front across the US-30 corridor into the evening for the possibility of a few storms sparking up. If the warm front lights up some storms, really large hail and a few tornadoes will be possible.

As a cold front moves across Iowa, storms will be severe to our west this evening. If these hold together, they will be inbound to our western hometowns around 9pm, exiting into the I-39 corridor by 2-3am.

Cooler, less humid conditions are expected after the passage of this front with 50s likely for Thursday.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

